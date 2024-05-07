Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,555. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

