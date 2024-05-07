Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 3,101 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 8.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 21.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,025,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,502,000 after buying an additional 2,752,801 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,842,000 after buying an additional 1,118,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,222 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE BN opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Brookfield’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

