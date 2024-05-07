Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Mineralys Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.24. On average, analysts expect Mineralys Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of MLYS stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 165,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $17.70.
In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,074,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,511,366. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.
