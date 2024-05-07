Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.200-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.20-2.40 EPS.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NYSE NWN traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,851. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $433.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.81 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

NWN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NWN

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.