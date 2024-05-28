Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $662.26 million and $17.08 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00054265 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00017734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001008 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,562,112,798 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

