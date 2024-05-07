Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NWN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.95. 48,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,851. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $433.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

