Venom 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.97 Million (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. In the last seven days, Venom has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Venom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venom has a market capitalization of $575.75 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venom

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.31147639 USD and is down -6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $5,482,539.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

