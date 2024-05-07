Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $26.53 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $256.80. The company had a trading volume of 624,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,715. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.73. The company has a market cap of $385.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

