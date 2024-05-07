Victory Capital (VCTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Victory Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VCTR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 86,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

