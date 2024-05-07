Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,874 shares of company stock valued at $63,712,671 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ABNB traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.12. 573,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,399,613. The stock has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.81.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

