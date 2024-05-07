Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 1.0 %

IART opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $51.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IART has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

