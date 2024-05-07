CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

CNA Financial stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,143. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

