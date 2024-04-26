OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems updated its FY24 guidance to above $8.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.070- EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.65. 39,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.43. OSI Systems has a one year low of $102.02 and a one year high of $144.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.30. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,334.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $6,503,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSIS. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

