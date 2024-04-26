Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $77.99. 6,762,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,047,904. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

