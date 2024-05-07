Lincoln National Corp Has $15.37 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,937 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.25. 3,020,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.55.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.