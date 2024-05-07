Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Sells 12,025 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director James R. Tobin sold 12,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $1,503,726.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,146 shares in the company, valued at $24,152,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TMDX traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.28. 916,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,704. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.15 and a beta of 1.87. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $132.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.63 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

