Lincoln National Corp Acquires 8,954 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,560. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

