Thomas Jack Moore Buys 1,426 Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Stock

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Jack Moore purchased 1,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20,491.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,221,050.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,655,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.46. 65,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,942. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Trading of SRH Total Return Fund

About SRH Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,360,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 154,353 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,062,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 259,138 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 661,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 116,150 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 618,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

