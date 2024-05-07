Thomas Jack Moore Buys 1,426 Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Stock

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Jack Moore purchased 1,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20,491.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,221,050.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,655,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance
Shares of SRH Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.46. 65,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,942. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $15.09.
SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
