Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $13.04 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.26. The company had a trading volume of 746,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,242. The company has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.