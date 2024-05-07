Berend Bracht Sells 1,079 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.1 %

PH stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $550.18. The company had a trading volume of 459,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,391. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.14 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.16.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.