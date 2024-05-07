Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Natalie Glance Sells 1,500 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total transaction of $371,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,483,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Natalie Glance also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.35, for a total transaction of $323,025.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $322,605.00.

Duolingo Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ DUOL traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.84. 780,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $251.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $432,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 27.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 27.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.