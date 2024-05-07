Lincoln National Corp Buys 3,708 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,701,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,546,810. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

