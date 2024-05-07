Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 9.47% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of EJAN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.49. 5,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,118. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

