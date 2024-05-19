Niza Global Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.06 Million (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Niza Global token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Niza Global has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $121,304.11 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Niza Global has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Niza Global Token Profile

Niza Global was first traded on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,899,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,899,999,954 with 5,660,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00322771 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $87,020.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

