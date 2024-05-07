iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Stake Lifted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.46% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,585,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHAK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.49. 78,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,197. The company has a market capitalization of $818.82 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.48.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

