Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,876,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 218,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 41,353 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 294,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after buying an additional 35,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 397,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after buying an additional 39,931 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDVV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.26. 151,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,420. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $36.94 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

