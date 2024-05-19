AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,060 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $14,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $1,301,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. 2,887,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,794. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.