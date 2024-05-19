AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 890.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.66. 447,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,420. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.78. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,263.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 8,149 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $428,637.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,573 shares in the company, valued at $450,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 8,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $428,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $252,374.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 428,404 shares of company stock worth $23,001,153. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

