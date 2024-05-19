AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 27,517 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,517 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.59% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

SIVR traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,476. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $30.19.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

