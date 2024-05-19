AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,767,720 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

