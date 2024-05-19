Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,345 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

HII stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.60. 272,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.52 and a 1 year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.