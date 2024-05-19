Glaxis Capital Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 807,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $27.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

