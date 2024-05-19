Glaxis Capital Management LLC Makes New $716,000 Investment in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for 2.5% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 864,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after buying an additional 559,695 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,143,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,692,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $11,261,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,933.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 394,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,160,000 after buying an additional 381,449 shares during the last quarter.

CGXU stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 456,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,840. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

