Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Achieves Market Cap of $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $2,209.77 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010739 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001391 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,166.89 or 0.99915725 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011870 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006397 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00186664 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,233.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

