Marathon Capital Management Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,152,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,928. The stock has a market cap of $293.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.56. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

