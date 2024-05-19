Nano (XNO) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $155.96 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00001767 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,192.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.89 or 0.00731037 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.34 or 0.00124389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00041853 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00071289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00203547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00098051 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.