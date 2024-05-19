Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Holdings Lowered by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,532 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Sanofi by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,985. The company has a market capitalization of $123.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 74.37%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

