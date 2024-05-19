DigiByte (DGB) Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $191.04 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,314.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.62 or 0.00736825 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.77 or 0.00124811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008918 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00041713 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00071550 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.65 or 0.00203049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00098587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,018,870,475 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

