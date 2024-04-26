Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $10.39 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $383.16. 3,126,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,553. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.98. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

