Gavilan Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gavilan Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 5.7% of Gavilan Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 1,019.2% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.24. 2,846,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845,352. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.94 and a 200 day moving average of $266.06. The company has a market capitalization of $505.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,724 shares of company stock worth $3,278,698. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

