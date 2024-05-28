Substratum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44.25 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $44.25 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00013564 USD and is down -43.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

