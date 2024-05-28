12,035 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,035 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,078,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377,257. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.