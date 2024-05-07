Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Position Cut by Prysm Capital L.P.

Prysm Capital L.P. lowered its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 2,699,182 shares during the quarter. Rivian Automotive makes up approximately 100.0% of Prysm Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Prysm Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Rivian Automotive worth $18,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $4,473,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 448.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 187,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,409,000 after buying an additional 1,193,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $1,806,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,135,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,105,254. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08.

Insider Activity

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

About Rivian Automotive



Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

