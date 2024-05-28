Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 1.9%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.31 and last traded at $31.30. 8,685,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 47,646,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Intel by 56.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 561,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $24,795,000 after acquiring an additional 203,034 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 375,268 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 27.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 279,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 61,049 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Intel by 262.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 787,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,768,000 after purchasing an additional 570,249 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 203,325 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

