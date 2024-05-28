Morgan Stanley Increases Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $80.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.46.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.73. The stock had a trading volume of 600,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,150. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average is $91.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,958,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,373,000 after acquiring an additional 72,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after acquiring an additional 62,519 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.