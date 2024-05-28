FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s previous close.

FE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

NYSE:FE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,642. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,928,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,009,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,996,000 after buying an additional 3,756,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 407,350 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,930,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,908,000 after acquiring an additional 82,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,543,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,473,000 after acquiring an additional 92,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

