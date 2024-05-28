Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.14. 2,875,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,694,965. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

