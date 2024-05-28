Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) PT Raised to C$14.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Ventum Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.05% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
