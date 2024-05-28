Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) PT Raised to C$14.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Ventum Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of VGCX traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$8.09. 157,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,091. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.59. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$547.94 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

