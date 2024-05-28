Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 0.1%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,392.54 and last traded at $1,407.00. Approximately 644,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,748,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,407.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.

Get Broadcom alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,328.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,208.39. The company has a market capitalization of $652.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.