Idaho Trust Bank Sells 2,184 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Idaho Trust Bank decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 143,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $514.60. The company had a trading volume of 184,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,754. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.29. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $382.70 and a one year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

